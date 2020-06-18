STANTON, Texas — Stanton ISD announced its canceling of the strength and conditioning camps on Thursday and Friday after one of the staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district is determining whether the staff member was around students and other employees.

The school district says that there will be close communication with local health officials to ensure the safety of students, families, and staff.

All of the equipment and buildings will be deeply sanitized.

More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.