Timing is key for new COVID-19 antibody treatment in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital wants more people to know about its new outpatient COVID-19 mono-clonal therapy.

To be eligible for the antibody treatment, you must have had COVID symptoms for less than 4 days, have pre-existing conditions, and have a doctor referral.

The hospital started offering free outpatient treatment last week, but not many people are showing up to get it.

Close to a dozen spots are being wasted a day. That is because only three or so people a day are signing up.

The treatment is given through an IV and takes about three hours.

“This is a neutralizing antibody that targets the virus," Dr. Willaim Klingensmith, MMH Medical Laboratory Director, said. "It allows your own immune system to clear it...it’s like a flag that says this is an invader come take it away and destroy it.”

There is a small window of time for this to work properly, only four days after symptoms or a positive COVID test.

“The first phase of the virus is the viral phase, that's the first 5-7 days when your body is making antibodies," Klingensmith said. "But a small percentage of people get an inflammatory phase and antibodies won't help then.”

Getting patients at the right time has proved to be tricky.

“Once the patient arrives that’s when we thaw the product out," Klingensmith said. "We don’t waste it and we don’t want those spots wasted either."

Klingensmith notes the treatment is a way to help that at-risk stay out of the hospital.

"We don’t want patients staying home getting sick when we otherwise could keep them out of the hospital.”