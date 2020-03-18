MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Park Mall will be closed until March 29 beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Simon Malls, the parent company of Midland Park Mall, announced that its properties will close all U.S. locations in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The closures affect malls, outlets and mills owned by Simon.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, CEO and President of Simon.

The company's stock is just one of many publicly traded stocks that has plummeted within the last week. On Wednesday, the stock fell to a low of $45.16 a share. As of 2:30 p.m. CT, the price stood at $46.50 p.m.

For more information on the closure you can click here.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Midland Memorial Hospital opens drive-through COVID-19 sample collection site

Midland, Odessa mayors issue disaster declaration

President Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act - So what is it?