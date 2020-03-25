TEXAS, USA — During the COVID-19 pandemic, people all over the Permian Basin are doing their best to contribute what they can.

Two women are using their knack for sewing to help local health care professionals.

Lucy Sinl and her daughter Alice Perales have already sewn almost 150 masks and don't plan on stopping anytime soon.

They've donated masks to Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital.

"We're like all in quarantine right now, so there's nothing you can do. So this is something we all know how to do, so it's just playing a different part and all that," said Andrea Perales, Sinl's granddaughter.

If you would like to help these ladies out or request a few masks for your staff, you can reach out to Alice Fino Perales on Facebook.

Alice Fino Perales Making face mask for medical personnel. If you have any 1/4 elastic laying around we could sure use it. Let us know. Thank you in advance.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Medical Center Hospital finds new ways to solve the mask shortage problem

Masks from drama shows bring real relief during virus outbreak