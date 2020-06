ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital has reported the seventh death related to COVID-19 in Ector County.

The patient, a man of age 72, passed away early Tuesday morning.

He was tested at a private facility on May 18 and admitted to MCH on May 26.

MCH currently has 15 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has two patients with one of them on a ventilator.

The COVID-19 isolation floor, 7 Central, currently has 13 patients.