Which Texas-based companies got Payroll Protection Program loans and how much did they get?

Nearly 6,300 Texas-based companies received loans that ranged from $150,000 to $10 million.

HOUSTON — Last week, the U.S. Small Business Administration released data detailing the lenders and recipients of the $649 billion Payroll Protection Program.

The data didn't provide specific loan amounts, but instead organized information on loan recipients by five size ranges: $150,000 to $350,000; $350,000 to $1 million; $1 million to $2 million; $2 million to $5 million; and $5 million to $10 million.

The data does not indicate whether the company ultimately used or returned the money — many companies returned their forgivable loans after deciding that they did not need them.

Through the program, nearly 6,300 Texas-based companies received loans from the federal government valued at more than $1 million, according to the Texas Tribune. That includes nearly 400 Texas companies that received loans between $5 million and $10 million.