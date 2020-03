TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Tom Green County, according to a press release from the City of San Angelo's Public Information Office.

The individual is a man in his 20s who came into contact with a positive case within the state.

He was tested at one of the Shannon Medical Center drive-thru sites. The patient is in voluntary quarantine, according to the City's release.

