Safety a priority at H-E-B, United Supermarkets during COVID-19

"We know we all want to get to the eggs, but just wait your turn and approach it when you can," Alyssa Owens, HEB West Texas Public Affairs representative said.

ODESSA, Texas — Representatives from local grocery stores like United Supermarkets and H-E-B said they've been implementing safety protocol for COVID-19 since it all started back in March.

Keeping you safe has been this essential service's top priority, and keeping yourself safe upon entering has been your top priority.

At H-E-B, they've designated an employee to this job since the pandemic started.

"So as soon as COVID hit, we quickly enacted a person titled as a COVID action manager, so they are in charge of all things COVID. They handle all the cleaning and sanitation in our stores. They really have been the point person because everything has been changing so quickly," said Alyssa Owens, HEB West Texas Public Affairs representative.

For United Supermarkets, this has been the duty of an existing employee.

"The assistant store director in all of our stores is the safety champion, even before COVID-19," John Jameson, Midland/Odessa Regional VP of United Supermarkets said.

Both local grocery stores are doing their part, but they can only do so much.

"We can put up as many signs as we want, but the more that our customers partake in helping us maintain social distancing, the better," Owens said.

United Supermarkets even closed off their water fountains and blood pressure machines because these places are so commonly touched, cleaning would be much harder to regulate.

In both stores, frequently touched places like pin pads, dairy fridge handles, and dining areas are cleaned thoroughly and regularly.

Theses stores want to thank you as well for doing your part by socially distancing, using their sanitizers, and wearing your mask, despite the crazy heat.

Both stores also said they'll be continuing these COVID-19 precautions for as long as they need to.

As long as their guests are concerned about the virus, they will be concerned.

The takeaway from both locations:

Don't let up. Keep taking these extra steps and we will all make it through together.