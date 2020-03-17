Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating $1 million to be split between food banks in the U.S. and Canada to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple announced it in separate social media posts, both in their unique style.

"I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an (expletive). If you can help, visit, FeedingAmerica.org and/or FoodBanksCanada.ca," Reynolds, who was born in Canada, tweeted.



"Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection," Reynolds added.

Lively echoed the need to stay connected even as people are encouraged to isolate themselves.

"Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video," Lively tweeted. "Remember the love that can travel through all this."

Actor Ryan Reynolds, left, is joined by his pregnant wife, actress Blake Lively at the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" at Military Island in Times Square on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Health experts have strongly urged social distancing, which is why many state and local governments are calling for some businesses to close down and why sports leagues have suspended their seasons.

Reynolds and Lively asked fans to donate what they could to the food organizations.

This couple loves to prank each other, so Lively couldn't help but poke some fun at her hubby.

"Now can someone please tell Ryan that 'emotional distancing' from his mother-in-law is not a thing? Nothing can save him," she wrote.

Reynolds also jokingly urged fans to call actor Hugh Jackman. But he listed the phone number as 1-555-sad face emoji-HUGH.

