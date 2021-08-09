Regeneron clinics helping high risk COVID-19 patients in the area

Midland and Odessa have monoclonal antibody treatments that help people in the early stages of COVID-19.

ODESSA, Texas — The Regeneron clinic that opened in Odessa less than a month ago is currently helping 50 to sometimes over 70 patients a day who are diagnosed with COVID-19.

"About 24 to 48 hours later they're telling me that they felt better than when they went in, so that right there is showing us that it's working," said Amanda Everett, Medical Center Hospital's Emergency Management Coordinator.

Regeneron is a monoclonal antibody treatment that helps high risk people in the early stages of COVID-19 feel better.

"If you guys test positive and fall into one of these categories then by all means get your provider to write your prescription and let's get you that extra step to make sure you don't come see us in the hospital," said Everett

The clinic was opened as a joint effort from the city, county, state and hospital, and as of right now, it isn't going anywhere.

"We're kind of promised 30 days at a time and we're coming up on our first 30 days and obviously coming up the numbers like 72, 68, we obviously got approved for another 30 days," said Everett

The treatment is allocated by the state, so if enough people need it, it will keep coming.

"The goal is to get this in as many arms as we possibly can... get our numbers down in the hospital and when the numbers in the hospital go down, you'll see a decrease," said Everett

Midland Memorial Hospital also offers the antibody treatment, and serves an average of 28 patients a day.