PECOS, Texas — The Reeves County Sheriff's Office made a special birthday surprise for a new "quaran-teen" today.

One of the deputy's nephews, Jared, turned 13-years-old this week and like many March-April birthdays, they aren't able to celebrate.

So instead, friends, family and the Reeves County Sheriff's Office put together a birthday parade.

Jared went outside of his home and heard sirens coming down the street. "Mom, what did you do?!" he said to the camera.

The parade was led by two patrol units, followed by more vehicles filled with balloons, friends and family.

RELATED: Parker Elementary teachers create music video for their students

RELATED: Crane teddy bear hunt brings entire town together

RELATED: Rusk Elementary holds car parade for students and teachers