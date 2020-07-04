TEXAS, USA — With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Permian Basin, it is important to remember how many people have recovered.

Across the Permian Basin, only three deaths have been reported. The first death was reported out of Midland County on March 23.

A Dawson County death was reported on April 5, while Ector County reported its first death on April 7.

However, as of April 7 almost five times as many people have recovered as have died in the Basin.

The Midland County Health Department is reporting 11 people who contracted COVID-19 have recovered out of 27 total cases.

Crane County Judge Roy Hodges confirmed both cases in his county have been released from quarantine and are considered recovered.

South Plains Public Health District says Gaines County's one reported case is also now fully recovered.

The Ector County Health Department has not reported any recoveries at this time, however it has been less than two weeks since the first case was reported. The CDC says the incubation period for the virus can be up to 14 days.

The rest of the counties who have confirmed cases have not yet reported any recoveries.

