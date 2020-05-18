WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday that he is taking a malaria drug to protect against the new coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for COVID-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects.

Trump told reporters he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement daily “for about a week and a half now.” Trump spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure for COVID-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration’s top medical professionals. The drug has the potential to cause significant side effects in some patients and has not been shown to combat the new coronavirus.

Trump said his doctor did not recommend the drug to him, but he requested it from the White House physician.

"I started taking it, because I think it’s good," Trump said. "I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

"You'd be surprised at home many people are taking it. Especially the front line workers before you catch it. The front line workers, many many are taking it. I happen to be taking it," Trump revealed while taking questions from reporters during a round-table with restaurant executives."

The president added: “I’m taking it, hydroxychlororquine. Right now, yeah. Couple of weeks ago, I started taking it. Cause I think it’s good, I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

RELATED: Senator calls on VA to explain use of unproven drug on veterans

RELATED: Malaria drug shows no benefit in another coronavirus study

The Food and Drug Administration warned health professionals last month that the drug should not be used to treat COVID-19 outside of hospital or research settings, due to sometimes fatal side effects. Regulators issued the alert for the drug, which can also be used to treat lupus and arthritis, after receiving reports of heart-rhythm problems, including deaths, from poison control centers and other health providers.

Trump dismissed reports of side effects, saying, “All I can tell you is, so far I seem to be OK.”

RELATED: VERIFY: President Trump has small financial stakes with hydroxychloroquine, but he doesn’t control them

FILE - This Monday, April 6, 2020 file photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine tablets in Las Vegas. According to results released on Thursday, May 7, 2020, a new study finds no evidence of benefit from a malaria drug widely promoted as a treatment for coronavirus infection. Hydroxychloroquine did not lower the risk of dying or needing a breathing tube in a comparison that involved nearly 1,400 consecutive patients treated at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York. (AP Photo/John Locher)

AP

Back in April, some of social media claimed that the president’s vocal support of hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 was tied with possible financial incentives. The reality is less simple.

VERIFY found that while President Trump does have some shares in multiple pharmaceutical companies that produce hydroxychloroquine, the investments are part of mutual funds that are, in turn, part of family trusts. Trump, himself, does not have direct control over these trusts.

To put it simply: It's true that Trump makes some income from companies producing hydroxychloroquine, but that income is a small part of a family trust that he doesn’t make decisions for.

Two large observational studies, each involving around 1,400 patients in New York, recently found no benefit from hydroxychloroquine. Two new ones published Thursday in the medical journal BMJ reached the same conclusion.