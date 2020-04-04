ANDREWS, Texas — An employee at the Porter's Grocery store in Andrews has tested positive for COVID-19.

The store confirmed the case in a letter to customers Friday. They say the employee left work last Saturday, March 28 and has been in self quarantine at home since. All team members who worked close to the infected employee are quarantined, the letter stated.



The store has also been disinfected beyond normal levels using high temperature water.

The Andrews County Health Department reported its first case of COVID-19 Thursday evening.

