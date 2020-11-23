Permian Basin mandated back to 50% occupancy by Texas DSHS under Gov. Abbott's executive order

This comes as the area COVID-19 hospitalization rate has stayed at 15% or higher for seven consecutive days.

TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott's GA-32 order loosened COVD-19 restrictions on occupancy limits for businesses in October under the condition that area hospitals' have a low rate of COVID patients.

Any area that has over 15% of its patients consisting of COVID-19 patients for seven consecutive days can be restricted to 50% occupancy instead of 75%.

This order includes restaurants, and any bars in the area must close. Public gatherings of 10 people or more will also be prohibited.

This order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on November 24.

As of November 23, Trauma Service Area J has been added to the list of area restricted to 50% occupancy.

This area consists of the following Permian Basin counties:

Andrews

Brewster

Crane

Ector

Glasscock

Howard

Jeff Davis*

Loving

Martin

Midland

Pecos

Presidio

Reeves

Terrell*

Upton*

Ward

Winkler*

The counties with an asterisk next to their name have submitted and qualified for an exception to the restriction and will be able to stay at 75% occupancy.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has placed 70 counties under this restriction across the state, with 20 of those qualifying for exemptions.

This restriction will only be removed once the COVID-19 area hospitalizations stay below 15% for seven consecutive days.