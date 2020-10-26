PBTISD website now features COVID-19 dashboard

The dashboard shows a full tally of reported positive cases across the various campuses within the district.

PECOS, Texas — Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD has introduced a new section of its website dedicated to COVID-19 cases.

The dashboard shows a full tally of reported positive cases across the various campuses within the district.

It also features a breakdown of whether the cases were students or staff members.

Currently, 2,704 students are enrolled and there are 426 staff members.

As of Oct. 23, 10 students have contracted the virus. Eight of those were enrolled at Pecos High School.

Only four staff have tested positive so far, with three of those being at Discovery School.

To see the dashboard, you can click or tap here.

The dashboard also includes sections for campus contacts, a symptom screener, education rights and responsibilities during COVID and more.