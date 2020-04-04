MIDLAND, Texas — Life looks different for everyone these days -- that's especially true for educators.

A group of Midland teachers showed their love for their students in a creative way. Parker Elementary teachers choreographed and put together a music video to the song Lean On Me.

A teacher in the video holds a signs with the message, "We miss you!"

The video was posted to YouTube and shared on social media.

They made the video letting their students know they are loved and that their teachers are always thinking about them. You can definitely "lean on" a Parker teacher.

RELATED: Crane teddy bear hunt brings entire town together

RELATED: Rusk Elementary holds car parade for students and teachers