ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Family YMCA is now offering 24-hour child care to essential workers.

Children from six weeks to 12 years of age will be cared for at the Joe Pinner YMCA Learning Center.

Essential workers eligible for the service include but are not limited to medical professionals, delivery personnel, grocery store employees and first responders.

While the YMCA realizes it is ideal for most people to stay home, they also know people need to perform essential jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and are hoping to ease the burden for those on the front lines who cannot leave their children alone at home.

Scholarships are also available through the support of United Way.

To find out more information on the service you can call email slara@odessaymca.org.

To register your child you can call 432-334-7971. Space for this service is limited.

