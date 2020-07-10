City of Odessa wants public input after second round of CARES Act funding is approved

At just over $900,000, this will be nearly double what the City of Odessa received earlier this year.

ODESSA, Texas — Another round of CARES Act funding is coming to the City of Odessa, and they want the public's input on how to spend it.

At over $900,000, this round of funds is nearly double what the City received the first time around.

"These funds have to be used to address the coronavirus and the impacts it has had on our community. With our last round of funding we funded meals, homeless assistance, rental assistance, and utility assistance as well as mental health assistance," explains Merita Sandoval, the Director of Community Development.

The City of Odessa wants public opinion on how to spend the money and will be setting up times to hear input in the coming days.