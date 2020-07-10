City of Odessa wants public input after second round of CARES Act funding is approved

ODESSA, Texas — Another round of CARES Act funding is coming to the City of Odessa, and they want the public's input on how to spend it.
At over $900,000, this round of funds is nearly double what the City received the first time around.
"These funds have to be used to address the coronavirus and the impacts it has had on our community. With our last round of funding we funded meals, homeless assistance, rental assistance, and utility assistance as well as mental health assistance," explains Merita Sandoval, the Director of Community Development.
The City of Odessa wants public opinion on how to spend the money and will be setting up times to hear input in the coming days.
What we do know is that some of the money will most likely go to ECISD, where some students are still struggling with internet issues.