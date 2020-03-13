ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Parks and Recreation has decided to cancel its Spring Fling events as a precaution against the coronavirus.

The events include the Bunny Hop 5k, the Easter Egg Hunt and the Kite Flying Festival which would have taken place at the UTPB park on April 11.

"This cancellation is out of an abundance of caution for our community and our employees," the city said.

RELATED: Texas governor declares statewide public health disaster over coronavirus

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's coronavirus claims

RELATED: Live COVID-19 updates: Gov. Abbott declares statewide public health disaster, says Texas has 39 confirmed cases