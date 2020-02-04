ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa OB/GYN announced on Facebook he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Ghassan Fanous posted on his Facebook page that he had received positive test results at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

We called his office to verify and they told us the post is accurate.

The doctor says he was exposed to the virus on Saturday by a person who was not experiencing symptoms at the time but developed them the next day.

That person received a positive test result Tuesday. Dr. Fanous' post stated the person was never inside the office and was tested outside as well.

After receiving the positive results, Dr. Fanous says he also took a test and was not in the clinical or patient areas of his office at all Tuesday.

Dr. Fanous says he has been quarantined at home and done telemedicine visits. He also has not experienced any symptoms.

All staff members have since been tested for the virus and at the time of the post none reported experiencing symptoms.

The doctor also emphasized he has not seen any patients since the person who exposed him to the virus tested positive.

For now Dr. Fanous says his office is closed and will open again when he knows it is safe to do so, though he anticipates due to the nature of medicine and the virus they may have to close again in the future.

The Ector County Health Department is not allowed to disclose information on patients due to HIPPA. Dr. Fanous self-identified his case to protect his patients.

Comments flowed in, showering Dr. Fanous with prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery.

Many expressed their gratitude to the doctor for how much he cares for his patients. One person even mentioned how they continue to travel from another city because of the quality of his care.

To see the full post from Dr. Fanous you can visit his Facebook page.

Dr. Ghassan Fanous I can't say enough good things about Dr Fanous and all his nurses! I have been there long enough to... have had several very good nurses come in and some that have moved! They took such great care of me during my pregnancies and afterwords when I had post partum problems from my epidural!

