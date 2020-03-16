ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Municipal Court has canceled all scheduled appearances for March and April.

The appearances include open court, pre-trials, jury trials and bench trials as well as jury duty.

If you have been issued a citation or have questions about an existin citation you can call the Odessa Municipal Court at 432-335-3300.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Comcast, Verizon and others won't cut internet over late bills through early May

April ACT test rescheduled for June amid coronavirus concerns

Supreme Court postpones arguments due to coronavirus