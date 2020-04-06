ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Mayor David Turner revealed Thursday he has been self-quarantining at home after coming into contact with a known case of COVID-19.

The mayor stated this on the daily press conference Zoom call held by the Odessa hospitals and the Ector County Health Department.

Turner said he has been self-isolating since Monday, and has plans to be tested as soon as June 8.

At this time, Ector County has had the most positive coronavirus cases in West Texas with 185 cases. Of these, there have been five deaths and 137 of these cases have fully recovered.

The Ector County Health Department has been working with UTPB nursing students to perform contact tracing for all positive cases so that anyone who came into contact with a positive case will be aware and can take the proper precautions.

