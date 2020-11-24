Odessa mayor issues declaration for businesses to enforce mask mandate

All businesses must enforce the mask mandate and post signs letting customers know to wear a mask.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Mayor David Turner has issued a declaration asking all businesses inside the city limits must to Governor Abbot's mask mandate.

The declaration, which will go into effect on midnight Wednesday, will also require businesses to post signs telling customers masks are required.

Businesses who disregard the declaration will be given a warning for the first offense, then fined $250 for the second offense.

The declaration will also follow the exemptions to the order originally lined out by Governor Abbott's original mask mandate. This includes people with medical conditions and those under 10 years of age.

Turner says off-duty officers will be working on inspections and responding to complaints, but asked businesses to call 9-1-1 only if interactions with a customer get out of hand.

The city will also be utilizing the fire marshal's office to enforce the 50% occupancy mandate that went into effect Wednesday under the Governor's order.