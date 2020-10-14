x
Odessa kicked off another round of free COVID-19 testing

These testing events normally limit to 200 people but on Wednesday 300 people were tested.
Credit: City of Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — City of Odessa held another round of free COVID-19 testing.

It kicked off at Floyd Gwin Park Wednesday morning.

These testing events normally limit to 200 people but this time 300 people were tested. This was due to 100 tests leftover from previous events.

The city plans to have additional tests due to the high demand. 

More free testing dates from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  • October 21- Woodson Park
  • October 28- Slator Park
  • November 4- Central Park
  • November 18- Ratliff Stadium

