LIST: Here are all the times and locations for free mobile testing in Odessa

Tests are free, but slots go quick so show up early to the testing site.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is providing some COVID-19 testing to the community.

These tests will be available for free with no appointments or pre-registration required.

Those wishing to be tested should show up early as no more than 200 tests will be conducted during each date and slots fill up very fast.

Additionally, everyone must wear a mask and bring an ID to verify their identity.

Children who are above the age of three and are cooperative will also be allowed to attend for testing.

The list of dates, times and locations are as follows:

June 30th - Sherwood Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

July 2nd - Woodson Park, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 14th - Salinas Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

July 16th - UTPB park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

July 21st - Lawndale Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

July 23rd - Floyd Gwinn, Park 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 28th - Slator Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

July 30th - Central Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information on testing, you can call 432-582-7969 or visit the City of Odessa website.