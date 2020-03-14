ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire and Rescue could be one of the most prepared departments if we start to see confirmed cases of COVID-19 locally.

After the 2014 Ebola scare, the department started preparing with special training and tools in case of another pandemic.

The department is prepared for calls beyond what's typical.

"We always prepare for infectious diseases," said Rodd Huber, Assistant Chief EMS with Odessa Fire Rescue.

OFR is keeping a close watch on how COVID-19 is affecting other fire departments around the country.

"We kind of learned from what the departments did in Washington, some of our fellow brothers and sisters in Washington were self quarantined for almost two weeks... They had to shut down fire stations in Washington so we want to make sure that we learn from history and not repeat those same mistakes," said Huber.

One way they're preparing is learning to use a unique piece of equipment called an ISOpod.

They're similar to an adult-sized incubator.

"We do have two ISOpods is what they call them and that's for really infectious disease patients, confirmed CDC confirmed patients," said Huber. "We would place that patient in the ISOpod, put them in the ambulance, take them to one of the receiving."

In addition to their regular training members of the department also take an additional 40 hours of hazmat training.

"That leads to proper dawning and doffing of equipment, how to avoid cross-contamination of equipment and patients because one thing we want to do is make sure we're not a source of the spread of any disease," said Huber.

The procedures the department is trained to perform protects everyone in our community.

"We do thorough disinfection and cleaning of our ambulances, our equipment, fire engines, fire stations... not only do we want to keep the community safe but also our firefighters and paramedics," said Huber.

"We like to believe that OFR is one of the better departments in the state of Texas as far as being prepared, emergency preparedness, emergency management, EMS hazmat, technical rescue and of course fire."

The department began training on COVID-19 around 30 days ago.

