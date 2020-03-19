ODESSA, Texas — When it comes to a gym routine, they say consistency is everything.

So what do you do when you don't feel comfortable going to the gym? Well, you bring the gym to you.

Mike and Kyley Ruiz own Dash Mobile Fitness.

"We bring all the equipment and set-up, so people don't have to worry about going to the gym or gym memberships, they can have a full workout personalized to them at their house," said Kyley Ruiz.

It's a business model the couple has been practicing for more than a year.

"People love it, they don't feel like anyone is watching them, they can be their complete self," said Kyley Ruiz.

Based out of Odessa, they say business has picked up due to recent health concerns.

"We've definitely picked up a few clients in the last week and a half," said Mike Ruiz.

With that in mind they're started taking more precautions.

"We bring our own Clorox wipes, I actually started bringing my own Lysol spray and a lot of my own clients have brought their own to make sure things are extra clean," said Kyley Ruiz.

Ruiz's tell me that the home workouts they provide can be supplemental or a full routine.

"We actually go by a weekly basis, a non-commitment so people can train with us a week or two weeks, we've had some for a few years, so its all up to the client," said Mike Ruiz.

