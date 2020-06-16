ODESSA, Texas — When the Odessa city council met on June 16, every single person inside the chambers was wearing a protective mask, and only socially distant seating was available.

"If we're telling you to do something, we have to do it ourselves, and that's something the council is very strong on," said Odessa Mayor David Turner.

In light of the weekend spike in COVID-19 cases, Turner said he was surprised, but doesn't believe the problem is necessarily rooted in the actions of the Odessa community.

"I know we've had a lot of cases related to travel, which tells me we're having a problem with people once they leave the area that are not being safe with wearing masks and practicing social distancing," said Turner.

Due to the surge in cases, hospital officials are reminding West Texas residents of their primary testing options.

In Midland, drive-thru testing is still available at the Midland Memorial Hospital branch near Andrews Highway and Midland Dr.

In Odessa, private clinic and urgent care tests are available.

These types of tests provide responses in 3-5 days.

Also, keep in mind, both hospitals have emergency room testing available for those in critical condition, these tests can have results in just 45 minutes.

