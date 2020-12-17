Occupancy rate for local businesses returns to 75%

ODESSA, Texas — Businesses in certain parts of West Texas will now be allowed to open back up to 75% occupancy.
Trauma Service Area J was mandated back into 50% occupancy on November 23 after the area reached over 15% of hospital patients consisting of COVID-19 patients for seven consecutive days.
To return to the 75% occupancy allowed by Governor Abbott, the hospitals would need to stay under the 15% threshold for seven days in a row.
As of December 17, the Texas Department of State Health Services determined the Trauma Service Area J had passed that requirement.
Businesses in Midland, Ector, Brewster and 13 other counties are included in this mandate under Abbott's Executive Order GA-32.
Several other services areas are still under the 50% requirement.
The City of Odessa emphasized the mask mandate issued by the city council is still in effect at this time.
For more information on the Governor's order and the requirements you can click or tap here.