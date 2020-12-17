Occupancy rate for local businesses returns to 75%

Trauma Service Area J, which includes Midland and Ector Counties, has been under the 15% hospital occupancy for seven straight days.

ODESSA, Texas — Businesses in certain parts of West Texas will now be allowed to open back up to 75% occupancy.

Trauma Service Area J was mandated back into 50% occupancy on November 23 after the area reached over 15% of hospital patients consisting of COVID-19 patients for seven consecutive days.

To return to the 75% occupancy allowed by Governor Abbott, the hospitals would need to stay under the 15% threshold for seven days in a row.

As of December 17, the Texas Department of State Health Services determined the Trauma Service Area J had passed that requirement.

Businesses in Midland, Ector, Brewster and 13 other counties are included in this mandate under Abbott's Executive Order GA-32.

Several other services areas are still under the 50% requirement.

The City of Odessa emphasized the mask mandate issued by the city council is still in effect at this time.