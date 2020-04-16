ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital says a nursing home patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient was brought in on April 14, while the test came back positive on April 15.

MCH officials have alerted the Ector County Health Department.

There is no word at this time on which nursing home the patient came from.

Midland is also seeing an outbreak at a local nursing home, with five employees and three residents at Midland Medical Lodges testing positive for the virus.

A man in his 90s who lives at Manor Park has also tested positive.

