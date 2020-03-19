MIDLAND, Michigan — Several viewers have reached out to NewsWest 9 about a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Midland.

Midland, Michigan announced their first positive case on Thursday.

However, there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in Midland, Texas.

A full list of Texas cases can be found on the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website. There are 35 cases pending county assignment as of Thursday.

Stay tuned to NewsWest 9 as we work to gather factual information about the coronavirus. We will also post if any confirmed cases are found in the Permian Basin.

You can also text FACTS to 432-567-9991.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Where to get screened for COVID-19 in West Texas

Midland Memorial Hospital opens drive-through COVID-19 sample collection site

Midland, Odessa mayors issue disaster declaration