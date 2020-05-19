MIDLAND, Texas — In early April, we saw the first signs of COVID-19 hit Midland Medical Lodge.

A new report done by the Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services documents more violations related to an infection control policy there.

The inspection was done February 4, only two months before the first positive case of the virus was found.

The department conducts inspections on nursing homes on a regular basis.

The latest report was released May 18 and shows more health and life safety code violations for the lodge. The inspection was conducted

As of Tuesday, 45 of the 79 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 15 of the 85 employees. Nine of the residents have died.

Two months prior to the first case, Midland Medical Lodge was citied 8 times. The report lists three health code violations and five life safety code violations.

One of those violations was failing to establish and maintain an infection control program.

It’s not the first time they have been cited for that same infraction. Four months prior, the facility was cited for the same violation.

“Based on observation, interview, and record review, the facility failed to maintain an infection control program designed to help prevent the development/transmission of disease and infection, for 6 of 6 residents observed for respiratory equipment,” said the February report.

It goes on to say, “the facility failed to store small volume nebulizer (svn) mouth piece/mask, oxygen nasal cannulas, and [medical condition] masks to prevent cross contamination. This failure could place residents at risk of respiratory infections.”

The report also describes how breathing equipment for six residents was not stored properly.

Proper placement is essential to preventing cross contamination and failing to store those things properly can put residents at risk for respiratory infections.

The lodge has responded to this report.

“Our February survey was common in nature, with citations minor in scope and severity that were cleared on march 9, 2020,” said Keri Powell, administrator for the lodge.

