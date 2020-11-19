New Midland Covid testing schedule already paying dividends

COIVD appointments are opening for next day testing thanks to the expanded schedule.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health officials say the expansion of their testing hours is already paying dividends.

The increased scheduling opportunities have allowed them to once again schedule patient appointments for the next day.

An important trend to get accurate testing according to Shari Sell-Premer of Midland Health.

"We had to book 3 or 4 days out, by that time patient symptoms could be gone and they might test negative when they were positive, and they were out in the community, so we really needed to get them tested sooner," said Sell-Premer.

Starting, November 17, Midland Health started offering extra hours of COVID-19 testing due to extra funding approved by the Midland City Council.

The tests take place at the West Campus drive-thru a testing site.

The site will be available Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. according to the press release.

Midland Health will also have times available on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If you have insurance, it will be accepted, but there will be no out-of-pocket pay necessary for those with a scheduled appointment the press release says.

With the expansion of hours due to extra funding, Midland Health will be able to run 1,350 tests per week.