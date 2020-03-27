NEW MEXICO, USA — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced March 27 that public schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

Public education will now shift to the learn-at-home model to help protect citizens from COVID-19.

The governor had previously ordered schools closed from March 16 to April 3 but had the possibility of extending.

The Public Education Department has also recommended that schools move to a pass/no credit system instead of a GPA/A-F grade scale during this time.

Colleges and universities are not included in this school closure.

As of Thursday afternoon there were 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico.

To read the full order you can visit the New Mexico's Department of Health website.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

OHS teachers work to make dance classes virtual

Midland ISD serving a side of knowledge with their sack lunches

Texas governor: Schools, bars, restaurant dining rooms must close temporarily due to coronavirus