NEW MEXICO, USA — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced March 27 that public schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
Public education will now shift to the learn-at-home model to help protect citizens from COVID-19.
The governor had previously ordered schools closed from March 16 to April 3 but had the possibility of extending.
The Public Education Department has also recommended that schools move to a pass/no credit system instead of a GPA/A-F grade scale during this time.
Colleges and universities are not included in this school closure.
As of Thursday afternoon there were 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico.
To read the full order you can visit the New Mexico's Department of Health website.
