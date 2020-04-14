ODESSA, Midland — The COVID-19 crisis has made things challenging for everyone. In the midst of this unprecedented time, stories of neighbors helping their neighbors are a shining through.

NewsWest 9 has partnered with NextDoor to help shine a light on all the ways neighbors are coming together.

For example, a mother living in the Plantation Hills neighborhood in Midland posted that she put baby formula by her mailbox for anyone who was in need. Lucy G. shared the post with NewsWest 9 saying, "with the shortage of baby formula for so many moms with babies, this sure helps."

In Odessa, Glynis Mulen noticed her neighbors are helping the elderly that live nearby with isolation communication. Each neighbor is given three colored cards; green means "I'm okay," yellow means "I need help with an errand," and red means "emergency." The neighbor places a color in their window each day letting their neighbors know how they can help.

And perhaps one of the most "liked" stories of Easter weekend, a Midland band playing a lawn concert for all of their neighbors. Mike Williams and Ernest Calderon put on a lawn concert so their neighbors could get out of the house for a while.

