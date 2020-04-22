TEXAS, USA — The Texas National Guard has mobilized over 1200 personnel to help expand testing efforts across the state.

Teams will be sent out to cover all of Texas and Governor Abbott hopes to test around 3,500 people per day.

One of the first sections to receive this testing will be Marfa and Presidio.

According to a post on the Presidio County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, testing will likely start in Marfa on April 25 and Presidio the next day. These dates are tentative.

The testing will be done via drive-through set up and there will be no cost for tests administered.

All tests will need to be scheduled in advance and patients will receive an appointment for their test. Citizens should not visit the testing site without an appointment.

A call center number will be made available 48 hours before testing opens to allow the public to call and book an appointment.

As of April 22, Presidio County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Texas currently ranks 49th out of 50 states in terms of testing efforts, with only around 1% of the population having been tested.

Ector County plans to open its own drive-through testing within the next month to help speed along the process.

There is no word yet on a timeline for when testing efforts will come to other areas of West Texas.

