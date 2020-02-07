Museum of the Southwest cancels Septemberfest, Summer Lawn Concerts

The museum still plans to host exhibits and offer online educational programs.

MIDLAND, Texas — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Permian Basin, businesses are closing and events are being canceled.

The Museum of the Southwest announced in a press release that it has decided to cancel its annual event SeptemberFest and the Summer Lawn Concerts series.

According to the release, SeptemberFest was canceled due to economic conditions and uncertainty over the virus. This made it extremely difficult for the staff to plan the event.

The cancellation is a big loss for the museum as the event is its largest fundraising event each year.

As for the concerts, the museum cited being unable to create a plan that would meet minimum CDC or state health and safety recommendations.

However, the museum isn't giving up. They stated that exhibitions would continue, and even said the Turner Memorial Art Museum would be reopened soon.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the museum will limit admissions and all tickets must be purchased in advance online. Additionally, all staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask during public hours.

The museum says it will also continue education programs through online means. While "drop-in" children's activities will not be conducted this summer, the staff is planning limited face-to-face family programs.

They are also planning to hold a Kentucky Derby viewing party on September 5. To keep everyone safe, the event will be ticketed to enforce limited entry and will take place on the museum lawn to allow for appropriate social distancing.

For more information on the Museum of the Southwest's programs and the exhibits they plan to offer, you can visit the website.