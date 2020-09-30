More COVID-19 testing coming to Permian Basin counties

No appointment is needed, but those interested in being tested should bring their identification.

TEXAS, USA — With COVID-19 still a serious issue across Texas, many Permian Basin counties are holding another round of testing.

Two upcoming counties holding testing are Presidio and Brewster.

The first round of testing will be at the City of Presidio EMS station on Oct. 6.

On Oct. 7 there will be a second round of testing, this time at the Marfa Visitor Center.

Finally, a third round will be held at the North Brewster County Emergency Response Center on Oct. 8.

All testing locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until testing capacity is reach.

No appointment is needed, but those interested in being tested should bring their identification.

These tests will all be done via oral swab.