MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Health Department is currently conducting their investigation on two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Midland County, bringing the overall case count to three.

One case was tested by Midland Health and one case was tested by a local provider.

The case tested by Midland Health is a pediatric patient that is currently being quarantined at home and their exposure is related to travel within the United States.

The case tested by a local provider is a man in his 60s with no underlying health conditions.

The City of Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individuals in accordance with the CDC.