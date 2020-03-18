Editor's note: The above video comes from a different story about flattening the curve.

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and Odessa Mayor David Turner have both issued disaster declarations for their cities.

The declarations prohibit all gatherings of 50 people or more in a confined space or area except places like schools, day cares, hotels and more.

The declaration is effective immediately and will be in place for seven days with the possibility of extension.

Additionally, the declaration will activate appropriate recovery and rehabilitation aspects of all applicable emergency plans and authorize the furnishing of aid and assistance.

Both mayors will be holding a joint press conference at 3 p.m.

The full list where gatherings of 50 or more people are allowed are as follows:

a government-owned facility

a facility in which government business is being conducted

a public school; a private school

a licensed day care facility

a place of worship

a place where a wedding or a funeral is being conducted

an office space

a hotel or a motel

a residential building

a grocery store

a retail store in which most sales consists of food for off-premises consumption and small household necessities

a hospital or other medical facility

a shelter

