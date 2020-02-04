MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital has laid out new guidelines for employees who have traveled outside of the state.

CEO Russel Meyers addressed the policy in a press conference Thursday morning.

"If they have traveled outside of this state, in any way, to any place, they are to check in with our employee health folks and be monitored for a while whether they're symptomatic or not. We are just trying to be as cautious as we can with possible exposure," Meyers said.

The hospital also says they are still waiting about 100 tests to come back but ER traffic is down significantly.

Hospital leaders still emphasized that social distancing is the only way we can truly stay on top of the virus.

