MIDLAND, Texas — In a press conference that took place at the Midland County Annex building, city officials, including Larry Wilson, Chief Medical Officer of Midland Memorial Hospital, met to discuss what steps needed to be taken given the current situation with COVID-19.

With one confirmed case in Midland, Midland Memorial Hospital is keeping an eye on a few more potential cases.

"There's three or four others that are currently in the hospital that we're calling PUI's or persons under investigation that may or may not have the virus but are behaving like a virus and we haven't found any other explanation, and we're waiting on test results on those patients," Wilson said.

Up until now, getting test results in a timely manner has been difficult for patients who come to the hospital to be tested for COVID-19.

"We're happy to say we've got an improved vendor and working relationship there, and we anticipate that we'll be getting results back in 24 to 48 hours going forward so we'll be able to more quickly diagnose cases that are coming through," Wilson said.

Midland Memorial Hospital is also focusing on protecting those currently inside the hospital by restricting visitors.

"We've also decreased visitation. We had decreased visitation down to just one guest per patient in the hospital. As of tomorrow morning at 5 o'clock, we're going to reduce it to no visitors with any guest in the hospital unless it's absolutely imperative that the person be there as a spokesperson for the individual," Wilson said.

