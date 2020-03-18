MIDLAND, Texas — Editor's note: The above video comes from a different story about flattening the curve.

Midland Memorial Hospital has announced they have opened a drive-through sample collection site.

The collection site is only for people who have meet the screening requirements and scheduled an appointment.

To schedule an appointment you can contact your primary care provider or call 432-686-8773 (68NURSE), a 24-hours nurse triage hotline.

If you feel you have been exposed to the virus or are showing symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough and shortness of breath, you are asked to not self-report to the collection site.

You should also not go to the emergency department or an urgent care center.

Once you have talked to the 68NURSE line or your primary care provider they will schedule you an appointment and provide the next steps if you meet the testing requirements.

Midland Health also wants the public to know they will likely experience longer wait times when calling the hospital due to high call volumes. If you receive a busy signal please be patient and keep trying back.

You can also call 432-221-3627 (221 -DOCS). This is a scheduling hotline that open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can help people find a local primary care physician.

