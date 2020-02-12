Midland Memorial Hospital first within the Basin to offer antibody treatment

The treatment will be recommended to patients who have high risk factors and test positive

On November 27. Midland Memorial hospital administered its initial doses of Eli Lilly and Company's investigational monoclonal antibody therapeutic, Bamlanivimab.

The treatment received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration back on November 9.

Midland Health officials say the doses were administered to two staff members who fit the high-risk criteria and had recently tested positive.

Officials say the treatments which are given through IV infusions are being administered at a nearby but off-campus site.

Across city lines, Odessa has yet to provide the treatment to any residents.

Medical Center Hospital officials say they have a plan in place to administer the treatments in an on-campus outpatient setting.

Though hospital officials could not provide a concrete timeline as to when the treatment would be available to the public.

At ORMC, officials say that they have yet to receive the antibody treatment, and are unsure if they would receive them at all.

Distribution of the treatment is handled by the state, and officials with ORMC say there was no registration process.