Midland Memorial Hospital employee dies of COVID-19

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital has reported the COVID-related death of an employee.

The employee who was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital as a patient, was in his 60s.

The hospital released the statement, saying that:

"Midland Health is saddened to announce the death of one of our own. His family is in our thoughts and prayers, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues in the days ahead.

Each member of the Midland Health team is regarded as a hero for their commitment and service to this community. We are grateful for his hard work and dedication. He will be deeply missed."

The employee was the 34th patient in Midland to die of the disease.