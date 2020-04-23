MIDLAND, Texas — The number of COVID-19 cases in Midland County has risen by one today, as a Midland Memorial Hospital physician in the critical care unit has received a positive test result.

The physician is a man in his 30s who was exposed to the virus as a result of contact with a previously known case, he is currently isolated at his home.

The man was tested after notifying Midland Health officials of a fever and has been self-isolating since his test.

The physician and his coworkers at Midland Memorial Hospital have been wearing proper personal protective equipment.

Midland Memorial Hospital has tested nine other physicians and is monitoring 41 employees as a precautionary measure, none of which have shown symptoms.

The hospital will also continue to evaluate the infected physician's patients for symptoms.

RELATED: New restrictions for hospitals performing elective surgeries

RELATED: 29 staff and residents at Midland Medical Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19

RELATED: EZ-Rider employees tested after 5 diagnosed with COVID-19