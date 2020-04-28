MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Department of Health and Human services have stepped in and are making sure Midland Medical Lodge staff will receive infection control in-service training.

This comes after 16 employees and 24 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

A source with the Lodge, who wishes to remain anonymous, tells NewsWest 9, that staff has not been allowed to care for residents in the facility until they fully understand the infection control policy.

They also said that on Easter weekend social distancing, proper PPE and hand-hygiene was not complied with as required by the CDC.

This is something the Midland County Health Department says they had no idea about.

“We were not made aware of their in-service training," said Whitney Craig with the Midland Health Department. "I'm not sure if that’s something provided by the Lodge itself or if it's been done by the HSSC because they are on site."

In response to this, the Lodge tells NewsWest 9:

"Infection control is a standard in-service training, one of about four dozen training verticals our staff is familiar with. Our staff is completing an additional round of infection control in-service training this week in compliance with the hhs. Yes, all staff members caring for our residents fully understands the infection control policy.”

About 6 months ago, before the virus, the Lodge was cited by the Department of Health and Human Services for not maintaining an infection control program.

This means there was no plan in place for preventing and stopping the transmission of infections.

After NewsWest 9's story on the citation aired, the lodge sent us this statement:

"Midland Medical Lodge is continuing to work closely with the Midland County health authorities, Midland Memorial Hospital, and our medical director staff to meet the needs of our residents and staff during this health crisis. We continue to follow the guidelines provided and updated by the CDC, Health and Human Services, and the Midland County Health Department. Testing administration and test results are managed by the Midland County Health Department for all local healthcare providers. Questions regarding testing should be directed to them. We are greatly appreciative of the community’s support and for the unwavering dedication of our valued caregivers who are on the front line of caring for our residents."

As for the specific questions we asked them, we did not get those answers. We do know that ownership of the nursing home changed in April 2019 according to the medical lodge’s spokesperson.

The spokesperson tells us that is part of the reason there has been a hold up on answering questions from the press.

