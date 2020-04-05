Midland Medical Lodge residents are being moved into Midland Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 ward

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Medical Lodge residents who have COVID-19 or are showing symptoms of the virus are being moved to Midland Memorial Hospital.

The lodge made the decision Sunday night following the eighth COVID-19-related death in Midland County.

The nursing home has been a hotspot for the virus and medical officials in the community hope this can help to contain the spread.

Here is a look at how many employees and residents have been impacted by COVID-19 from the lodge:

58 known positives

23 employees

35 residents (about 44% of the residents)

6 residents have died from virus complications

At this time we do not know exactly why the lodge decided to do this now or why they did not do it sooner.

We just know that the nursing home, health department and hospital met over the weekend, and they came to the decision that it is in the residents' best interest to move those who have COVID-19 into MMH.

“As of now we don’t know the breakdown of the patients that are coming to us," said Russell Meyers, Midland Memorial Hospital CEO. "We understand that they are either symptomatic or positive but we will assess them as they come over.”

Meyers says six patients were admitted Sunday.

They anticipate 17 more patients to be moved into the hospital’s COVID unit Monday.

While the hospital says it is ready to care for an additional 23 COVID-19 patients, it will not come without its challenges.

“If we get an influx of that size it’s going to temporarily strain staffing from other areas you know," Meyers said. "It’s pretty uncommon to have 17 admissions in a day from one source and with one set of needs."

Meyers says his staff is up for the challenge.

"As the day goes on it will be a challenge but we are prepared to handle it as long as they need to be here," Meyers said.

The Medical Lodge administrator, who recently returned from work after testing positive for the virus herself, sent us this statement last night:

“Together with our Chief Medical Officer and facility Medical Directors we have decided to transfer all positive residents and suspected positive residents to Midland Memorial Hospital for further care. This transfer process will begin immediately and will continue over the next thirty-six hours. Our team has been working diligently to stop the spread of COVID-19 at Midland Medical Lodge. This decision has not been easy and the decision has been made for the protection of all current residents.”

-Keri Powell

Administrator, Midland Medical Lodge

Powell, also tells us that the Lodge has voluntarily activated the Texas Health and Human Services Rapid Response Team at the recommendation of the facility and corporate medical directors.

We have voluntarily activated the HHSC (Texas Health and Human Services) Rapid Response Team at the recommendation of our facility and corporate medical directors. We have been working closely with the CDC, Health and Human Services, and the Midland County Health Department and followed all protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 but the threat persists. This is a trying time for long term care facilities across the country who are responsible for the care of the most high-risk citizens. We are immensely proud of our staff for their hard work and dedication to our residents. We will keep you informed with future developments.

The lodge will not answer our questions about what exactly that rapid response team is doing, but the hospital believes they are helping to stop the virus from spreading more within the lodge.

