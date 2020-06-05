MIDLAND, Texas — While the Midland Medical Lodge struggles with an outbreak of COVID-19, there is some good news coming out of the nursing home/rehabilitation center.

As of Wednesday morning, a Lodge representative tells us five of the residents are on the mend.

All five were retested for COVID-19. Their test results came back negative on May 6.

Out of 91 cases in the county, 30 are currently considered recovered.

At this time over 30 residents and seven workers have tested positive for the virus. Out of nine deaths reported in Midland County, seven of them are Lodge residents.

All residents who had tested positive or were suspected of having coronavirus were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital's COVID ward on May 3-4.

Additionally, the State Rapid Response Team came in to assist the facility while they deal with the outbreak.

"We will continue to monitor their recovery and all of our residents with the utmost care," said Keri Powell, Administrator, of the Midland Medical Lodge.

While the Lodge still has a lot of patients needing care, there is at least some good news for families who have residents dealing with the virus.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Midland Medical Lodge residents are being moved into Midland Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 ward

State Rapid Response Team heading to Midland Medical Lodge

Midland Medical Lodge to receive additional round of in-service training

Midland Medical Lodge previously cited for health code violations